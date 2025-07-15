 Calendar Home
Location:Maragas Winery
Map:15523 SW Hwy 97, Culver, Oregon 97734-____
Phone: 541-546-5464
Email:info@maragaswinery.com
Website:https://www.maragaswinery.com/press--events/piano-flow-live-july-12
All Dates:Jul 15, 2025 - Aug 1, 2025

Shakespeare "As You Like It"

Get ready to laugh! Our Annual Live Shakespeare performance - this year it’s "As You Like It”.
A classic romantic comedy, with a modern day twist brought to you by Guerilla Shakespeare Co.
The play, set in the pastoral countryside, will be performed on our lawn surrounded by vineyard in our own pastoral countryside. Limited seating on the patio under the shade sails and misters. You may also bring low back folding chairs and blankets for the lawn.  All tickets general admission. Gate opens at 6pm and show begins at 7pm.

 

Fee: $25

Maragas Winery
