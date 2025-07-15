Shakespeare "As You Like It"

Get ready to laugh! Our Annual Live Shakespeare performance - this year it’s "As You Like It”.

A classic romantic comedy, with a modern day twist brought to you by Guerilla Shakespeare Co.

The play, set in the pastoral countryside, will be performed on our lawn surrounded by vineyard in our own pastoral countryside. Limited seating on the patio under the shade sails and misters. You may also bring low back folding chairs and blankets for the lawn. All tickets general admission. Gate opens at 6pm and show begins at 7pm.

Fee: $25