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Location:Walport Family Cellars
Map:470 Slagle Creek Road, Grants Pass, OR 97527
Phone: 5414504689
Email:rvshakespeare@gmail.com
Website:https://www.roguevalleyshakespeare.com
All Dates:Jun 5, 2026 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm Romeo and Juliet
Jun 6, 2026 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm Twelfth Night
Jun 12, 2026 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm Twelfth Night
Jun 13, 2026 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm Romeo and Juliet
Jun 18, 2026 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm Romeo and Juliet
Jun 19, 2026 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm Twelfth Night
Jun 20, 2026 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm Romeo and Juliet
Jun 25, 2026 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm Twelfth Night
Jun 26, 2026 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm Romeo and Juliet
Jun 27, 2026 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm Twelfth Night

Shakespeare in the Vines

"Romeo and Juliet" and "Twelfth Night" performed in true repertory.

Presented in the open air on the beautiful lawn area adjacent to the Walport Family Cellars Tasting Room, surrounded by lush vineyards and canopied with old-growth oak trees.

Select table seating surrounds the center lawn area. Your ticket includes first-come-first-served seating selection. Patrons may bring blankets, towels, and/or low-backed lounge chairs to sit on the lawn (height limit of 24 inches).

Picnics of your own food and non-alcoholic beverages are encouraged. Walport Family Cellars wines will be available for purchase by the bottle or the glass, as well as select other items. OLCC regulations prohibit guests from bringing their own alcoholic beverages. Bring a light sweater or extra blankets for cooler evenings.

There is ample free parking at the winery.

 

Fee: $20

Classical Shakespeare productions performed among the vines and under the stars.

Walport Family Cellars
Walport Family Cellars 97527 470 Slagle Creek Road, Grants Pass, OR 97527
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