Seventh Annual Stargazing Party

September 6th, 2025, 7pm-9pm || Estate Tasting Room – Carlton



We are so pleased to announce that Chris James Cellars is partnering with The Carlton Observatory Project for our seventh annual Stargazing Party at the Estate. Wine, Food, and the Cosmos!



We will be offering small bites paired with our wines. Relax and enjoy an evening snack and drink before making your way to the top of the hill for star gazing using the telescopes brought out by the Carlton Observatory Project team.



A portion of the proceeds will go to support this wonderful non-profit to share the wonders of astronomy across generations.



Tickets Available NOW!



Cancellations made after 9/1/25 will not receive a credit, refund or event exchange.

Fee: $40-50