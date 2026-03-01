Serendipities by Dena Paint Party

Come and celebrate creativity – NO experience required – All supplies included – FUN guaranteed! I’ll walk you through it, step-by-step, and help you find your own inner-artist!



$45/adult for everything – including a $10 voucher toward your purchases.



Space is limited, so register to reserve your spot(s) – invite a friend to make the fun all the more meaningful!

Fee: $45