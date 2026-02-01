|Location:
|Black Dog Vineyard
|8085 NE Oak Springs Farm Road, Carlton, OR 97111
|9712816892
|info@theblackdogvineyard.com
|https://serendipitiesbydena.com
Serendipities by Dena Paint Party
Serendipities by Dena, Saturday, February 21st 1:00-3:00 pm:
Come join Dena in painting “Magical Meadow”. Celebrate creativity – NO experience required – Adults 21+ – FUN guaranteed! She will walk you through it, step-by-step, and help you find your own inner-artist!
$45/adult for everything – including a $10 voucher toward any tasting room purchases. Space is limited, so register to reserve your spot(s) – invite a friend to make the fun all the more meaningful!
Fee: $45
