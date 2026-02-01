Serendipities by Dena Paint Party

Serendipities by Dena, Saturday, February 21st 1:00-3:00 pm:

Come join Dena in painting “Magical Meadow”. Celebrate creativity – NO experience required – Adults 21+ – FUN guaranteed! She will walk you through it, step-by-step, and help you find your own inner-artist!

$45/adult for everything – including a $10 voucher toward any tasting room purchases. Space is limited, so register to reserve your spot(s) – invite a friend to make the fun all the more meaningful!

