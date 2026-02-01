 Calendar Home
Location:Black Dog Vineyard
Map:8085 NE Oak Springs Farm Road, Carlton, OR 97111
Phone: 9712816892
Email:info@theblackdogvineyard.com
Website:https://serendipitiesbydena.com
All Dates:Feb 21, 2026 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Serendipities by Dena Paint Party

Serendipities by Dena, Saturday, February 21st 1:00-3:00 pm:
Come join Dena in painting “Magical Meadow”. Celebrate creativity – NO experience required – Adults 21+ – FUN guaranteed! She will walk you through it, step-by-step, and help you find your own inner-artist!
$45/adult for everything – including a $10 voucher toward any tasting room purchases. Space is limited, so register to reserve your spot(s) – invite a friend to make the fun all the more meaningful!

 

Fee: $45

Come join Dena in painting “Magical Meadow”

Black Dog Vineyard
Black Dog Vineyard 97111 8085 NE Oak Springs Farm Road, Carlton, OR 97111
February (2026)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable