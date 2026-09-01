Location: The Treehouse Tasting Room Map: 400 Brown Rd., O’Brien, Oregon 97534 Phone: 5412186699 All Dates: Sep 19, 2026 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm



September Wine Release Party

Celebrate harvest season with us at Augustino’s September Wine Release & Harvest Party! Enjoy our newly released wines, live music, delicious bites, grape stomping and pressing fun, and all the beauty of harvest at the vineyard. Come sip, celebrate, and experience harvest season with Augustino!