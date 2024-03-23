Seared Scallops Cooking Class

Have a fun evening making an amazing meal with wine pairings provided by Natalie’s Estate Winery. The winemakers themselves will be joining in on the evening giving you a history of the paired wines and much more.



This class is about 2.5 to 3 hours in length, and you participate in a “hands-on” cooking class. During the class, you will enjoy wines from Natalie’s Estate Winery along with feasting on the dishes you learned how to prepare. Drink, eat, learn, and have fun with us!



The menu includes:

Bacon Goat Cheese Phyllo Cups

Pan Seared Scallops

Garlic Parmesan Browned Butter Mashed Potatoes

Panna Cotta with Berry Sauce



Wines being served:

2023 Natalie’s Estate Rosé

2023 Natalie’s Estate Chardonnay

2020 Natalie’s Estate, “The Pines Vineyard”, Merlot



Natalie’s Estate wines will be served throughout the evening and available for purchase at a special price at the end of the night!



We are excited to offer another class of our series of cooking classes with a maximum of 12 guests to ensure that everyone has their own cooking stations, spaced 6 ft apart.



When: Saturday, March 23, 2024

Time: 5 pm – 8:00 pm

Where: Cookin’ Class, 9265 SW Greenburg Rd Tigard, OR 97223

Cost: $125.00 per person including the cooking class, wine and the dinner you

prepared.



Reservations:

https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/cookinclass/items/418432/availability/1372459794/book/?flow=761759

https://www.facebook.com/events/2283977041793464



More details: https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/

Winery website: https://nataliesestatewinery.com/

Email: events@nataliesestatewinery.com

Fee: $125 per person