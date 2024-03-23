|Location:
Seared Scallops Cooking Class
Have a fun evening making an amazing meal with wine pairings provided by Natalie’s Estate Winery. The winemakers themselves will be joining in on the evening giving you a history of the paired wines and much more.
This class is about 2.5 to 3 hours in length, and you participate in a “hands-on” cooking class. During the class, you will enjoy wines from Natalie’s Estate Winery along with feasting on the dishes you learned how to prepare. Drink, eat, learn, and have fun with us!
The menu includes:
Bacon Goat Cheese Phyllo Cups
Pan Seared Scallops
Garlic Parmesan Browned Butter Mashed Potatoes
Panna Cotta with Berry Sauce
Wines being served:
2023 Natalie’s Estate Rosé
2023 Natalie’s Estate Chardonnay
2020 Natalie’s Estate, “The Pines Vineyard”, Merlot
Natalie’s Estate wines will be served throughout the evening and available for purchase at a special price at the end of the night!
We are excited to offer another class of our series of cooking classes with a maximum of 12 guests to ensure that everyone has their own cooking stations, spaced 6 ft apart.
When: Saturday, March 23, 2024
Time: 5 pm – 8:00 pm
Where: Cookin’ Class, 9265 SW Greenburg Rd Tigard, OR 97223
Cost: $125.00 per person including the cooking class, wine and the dinner you
prepared.
Reservations:
More details: https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/
Winery website: https://nataliesestatewinery.com/
Hands-on Cooking Class with wine. Make a 3 course meal