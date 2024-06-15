 Calendar Home
Sealionne Wines New Airstream Tasting Experience

Join Sealionne founder/winemaker Piper Underbrink and co-founder Ben Stalker at the launch party for their new rustic tasting pavilion at West Wind Vineyard in Ribbon Ridge.

Come taste their creative Ribbon Ridge varietals from their restored vintage Airstream trailer, complete with epic views of Mt Jefferson and their vineyard, where their wines get their start.

Epic views. Great company. Amazing wines.

