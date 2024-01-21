 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswinery.com
Website:http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/seafood-feast/
All Dates:Jan 20, 2024 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Jan 21, 2024 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Seafood Feast

It’s time to celebrate the abundance of the ocean with Brooks' first Seafood Feast!

Order from a specially curated menu featuring locally sourced seafood perfectly paired to complement our wines. Wine flights and wines by the glass and bottle will also be available. Reservations are required.

Brooks Winery
Brooks Winery 21101 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
