|Location:
|Brooks Winery
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|5034351278
|Email:
|info@brookswinery.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/seafood-feast/
|All Dates:
Seafood Feast
It’s time to celebrate the abundance of the ocean with Brooks' first Seafood Feast!
Order from a specially curated menu featuring locally sourced seafood perfectly paired to complement our wines. Wine flights and wines by the glass and bottle will also be available. Reservations are required.
It’s time to celebrate the abundance of the ocean with Brooks' first Seafood Feast!