School's Out For Teachers

Teachers, you’ve made it through another year—now it’s your turn to relax. Start your summer break with a well-deserved visit to Yamhill Valley Vineyards.



Whether you spent the year wrangling kindergartners or prepping teens for finals, we’re raising a glass to you.



Join us for:



Wine-by-the-glass specials



Charcuterie discounts



Exclusive bottle offers for teachers:



Show your school badge and receive 10% off 3+ bottles



Or stock up and save 15% on 6+ bottles



Bring your friends and family—everyone’s welcome to celebrate summer with great wine, good company, and no lesson plans in sight.



Give us a call at 503-843-3100 or make your reservation on Tock here! Walkins welcomed on a first come, first served basis.