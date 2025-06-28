 Calendar Home
Location:Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Map:16250 SW Oldsville Rd, Mcminnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5038433100
Email:info@yamhill.com
Website:https://www.yamhill.com/events?eventTitle=school-s-out-for-teachers--1748638339--438
All Dates:Jun 28, 2025 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

School's Out For Teachers

Teachers, you’ve made it through another year—now it’s your turn to relax. Start your summer break with a well-deserved visit to Yamhill Valley Vineyards.

Whether you spent the year wrangling kindergartners or prepping teens for finals, we’re raising a glass to you.

Join us for:

Wine-by-the-glass specials

Charcuterie discounts

Exclusive bottle offers for teachers:

Show your school badge and receive 10% off 3+ bottles

Or stock up and save 15% on 6+ bottles

Bring your friends and family—everyone’s welcome to celebrate summer with great wine, good company, and no lesson plans in sight.

Give us a call at 503-843-3100 or make your reservation on Tock here! Walkins welcomed on a first come, first served basis.

