|Location:
|Yamhill Valley Vineyards
|Map:
|16250 SW Oldsville Rd, Mcminnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|5038433100
|Email:
|info@yamhill.com
|Website:
|https://www.yamhill.com/events?eventTitle=school-s-out-for-teachers--1748638339--438
|All Dates:
School's Out For Teachers
Teachers, you’ve made it through another year—now it’s your turn to relax. Start your summer break with a well-deserved visit to Yamhill Valley Vineyards.
Whether you spent the year wrangling kindergartners or prepping teens for finals, we’re raising a glass to you.
Join us for:
Wine-by-the-glass specials
Charcuterie discounts
Exclusive bottle offers for teachers:
Show your school badge and receive 10% off 3+ bottles
Or stock up and save 15% on 6+ bottles
Bring your friends and family—everyone’s welcome to celebrate summer with great wine, good company, and no lesson plans in sight.
Give us a call at 503-843-3100 or make your reservation on Tock here! Walkins welcomed on a first come, first served basis.