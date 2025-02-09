 Calendar Home
Location:Phelps Creek Vineyards
Map:301 Country Club Rd, Hood River, OR 97031
Website:https://www.phelpscreekvineyards.com/events
All Dates:Feb 9, 2025 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Savor Wine & Tunes: Henry Shifter Live!!

Phelps Creek is thrilled to welcome back the talented Henry Shifter for our Sunday Music Series, from 3–5 pm. Enjoy fine wine, tunes, and maybe a bite to eat this Sunday evening! We'd love to have you.

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

