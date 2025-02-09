|Location:
Phelps Creek Vineyards
301 Country Club Rd, Hood River, OR 97031
https://www.phelpscreekvineyards.com/events
Savor Wine & Tunes: Henry Shifter Live!!
Phelps Creek is thrilled to welcome back the talented Henry Shifter for our Sunday Music Series, from 3–5 pm. Enjoy fine wine, tunes, and maybe a bite to eat this Sunday evening! We'd love to have you.
Phelps Creek Vineyards
