Savor Wine & Tunes from the Pamike Duo!!

Join us in Hood River at Phelps Creek Tasting Room for our Sunday Music Series. Sip & Savor: the wine, the food, and the tunes. Every Sunday from 3-5 pm. This week, here from Pamike Duo!!



Pamike gets their special sound from a blend of vocal harmonies, acoustic and bass guitars, as well as a subtle drum machine. The duo builds a setlist for each performance from their list of hundreds of classic songs from the past seven decades.