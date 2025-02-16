|Location:
|Phelps Creek Vineyards
|Map:
|301 Country Club Rd, Hood River, OR 97031
|Website:
|https://www.phelpscreekvineyards.com/events
|All Dates:
Savor Wine & Tunes from the Pamike Duo!!
Join us in Hood River at Phelps Creek Tasting Room for our Sunday Music Series. Sip & Savor: the wine, the food, and the tunes. Every Sunday from 3-5 pm. This week, here from Pamike Duo!!
Pamike gets their special sound from a blend of vocal harmonies, acoustic and bass guitars, as well as a subtle drum machine. The duo builds a setlist for each performance from their list of hundreds of classic songs from the past seven decades.
Swing by our tasting room this Sunday evening for an evening filled with fine wine and tunes.