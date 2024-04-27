Savor SW Washington Wine:

Savor Southwest Washington Wine at the Battle Ground Community Center on Saturday April 27 2024 from 12 PM to 5 PM! Presented by Southwest Washington Winery Association (SWWA) this exclusive event is perfect for 21+ wine drinkers who appreciate the art of wine tasting and crave delicious food pairings.



Immerse yourself in the delightful world of SWWA's wineries and tasting rooms all conveniently gathered in one place. Experience a unique opportunity to sample local wines while indulging in delectable bites from our partnering craft food establishments. Prepare for a sensory journey as you savor the perfect symphony of local wine and culinary art.



Whether you consider yourself a seasoned wine connoisseur or simply enjoy a glass with friends this event promises to be an unforgettable experience. Explore the diverse offerings of our participating SWWA member wineries/tasting rooms guided by passionate wine enthusiasts and industry experts.

At Savor SW Washington Wine you can leave your worries behind. This all-inclusive event means that all wine food coffee and other delightful offerings will be readily available included in the ticket price. No need for tokens or tickets – simply relish the moment and let your taste buds guide you.

Fee: $75