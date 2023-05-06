|Location:
Groove Nation Performing Arts Center
3000 Columbia House Boulevard ##107, Vancouver, WA 98661
|mar.meyerhoefer@gmail.com
http://https://www.swwawine.com/
Savor SW WA Wine
Savor SW Washington Wine: 2023
It's time for our annual awareness-raising event featuring wines from our local growers and winemakers! Come support our local wine industry.
This unique event showcases Southwest Washington winemakers and local tasting rooms for Washington wineries, in partnership with six locally owned and operated boutique restaurants.
It is an ALL-INCLUSIVE event. Attendees will enjoy an afternoon sampling wines by over 20 wineries as well as small bites & light fare from six local restaurants.
All wine, food, coffee, and other refreshments are INCLUDED in the ticket price of $75/person.
Sat, May 6, 2023, 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM PDT
Groove Nation Performing Arts Center
3000 Columbia House Boulevard ##107
Vancouver, WA 98661
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/savor-sw-washington-wine-2023-tickets-539768440937?aff=erelexpmlt
https://www.swwawine.com/
Fee: $75
Savor: An all-inclusive wine event.