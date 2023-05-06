Savor SW WA Wine

Savor SW Washington Wine: 2023



It's time for our annual awareness-raising event featuring wines from our local growers and winemakers! Come support our local wine industry.



This unique event showcases Southwest Washington winemakers and local tasting rooms for Washington wineries, in partnership with six locally owned and operated boutique restaurants.



It is an ALL-INCLUSIVE event. Attendees will enjoy an afternoon sampling wines by over 20 wineries as well as small bites & light fare from six local restaurants.

All wine, food, coffee, and other refreshments are INCLUDED in the ticket price of $75/person.



Date and time

Sat, May 6, 2023, 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM PDT



Location

Groove Nation Performing Arts Center

3000 Columbia House Boulevard ##107

Vancouver, WA 98661



Tickets:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/savor-sw-washington-wine-2023-tickets-539768440937?aff=erelexpmlt



Website:

https://www.swwawine.com/

Fee: $75