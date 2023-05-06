 Calendar Home
Location: Groove Nation Performing Arts Center
3000 Columbia House Boulevard ##107, Vancouver, WA 98661
Email:mar.meyerhoefer@gmail.com
Website:http://https://www.swwawine.com/
May 6, 2023 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Savor SW WA Wine

Savor SW Washington Wine: 2023

It's time for our annual awareness-raising event featuring wines from our local growers and winemakers! Come support our local wine industry.

This unique event showcases Southwest Washington winemakers and local tasting rooms for Washington wineries, in partnership with six locally owned and operated boutique restaurants.

It is an ALL-INCLUSIVE event. Attendees will enjoy an afternoon sampling wines by over 20 wineries as well as small bites & light fare from six local restaurants.
All wine, food, coffee, and other refreshments are INCLUDED in the ticket price of $75/person.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/savor-sw-washington-wine-2023-tickets-539768440937?aff=erelexpmlt

Website: https://www.swwawine.com/

 

Fee: $75

