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Location:Battle Ground Community Center
Map:912 East Main St, Battle Ground, WA 98604
Phone: 3605132448
Email:mar.meyerhoefer@gmail.com
Website:http://1113 SE Rasmussen Blvd
All Dates:May 16, 2026 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Savor Southwest Washington Wine

Experience the best of Southwest Washington's wineries and tasting rooms, paired with the culinary creations of locally owned boutique restaurants. This ALL-INCLUSIVE event offers unlimited wine, food, coffee, and more—all for a single ticket price! No need to reach for your wallet—everything is covered! With only 400 tickets available, secure your spot now for this exclusive event celebrating local wine and cuisine.

LODGING - The Best Western Plus in Battle Ground is offering a 15% Discount. Please call them directly at (360) 687-8881 and use code SSWE.

PARTICIPATING WINERIES/TASTING ROOMS: 14 Acres Vineyard & Winery, Brian Carter Cellars, Capstone Cellars, Columbia Gorge Vintners, Columbia Ridge Winery, Dietrich Cellars, Dovetail Cellars, King's Pond Vineyard & Winery, Lane Cellars, Maryhill Winery, Matranga Vineyards, Pomeroy Cellars, Rezabek Vineyards, Stavalaura Vineyards & Winery, Tierra de Lobos Winery, Willamette Valley Vineyards, and Windy Hills Winery

INFORMATION TABLES: Chor Anno (Choir), Clark County Home Winemakers Club, Northwest Wine & Food Society, Southwest Washington Winery Association

SPONSORS: City of Battle Ground, Northwest Wine & Food Society, MVinology, InkAbility, Main Street Floral, Battle Ground Best Western Plus, The Craft Beer & Wine Fest - Vancouver, WA

 

Fee: $85 ($95 if paid the day of the event)

Grand tasting event where you will experience local food and wines from Southwest Washington!

Battle Ground Community Center
Battle Ground Community Center 98604 912 East Main St, Battle Ground, WA 98604
May (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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