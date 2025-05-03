Savor Southwest Washington Wine

A Celebration of Local Wineries & Craft Foods

Presented by the SW Washington Winery Association



Join us on Saturday, May 3, 2025, from 12 PM to 5 PM at the Battle Ground Community Center (912 E. Main St., Battle Ground, WA 98604) for a day dedicated to the finest wines and foods of Southwest Washington.

This unique event highlights the growing number of boutique wineries and tasting rooms in the region, paired with exceptional offerings from local craft food establishments. It’s the perfect opportunity to savor the diverse flavors of our area, all under one roof.

Why 2025 is Special:



This year marks the 200th anniversary of grape growing in Washington State, making Savor SW Washington Wine a celebration of history, community, and culinary excellence.



What to Expect:

• Sample wines from SW Washington's finest boutique wineries and tasting rooms.

• Enjoy gourmet dishes crafted by local restaurants featuring high-end, locally sourced ingredients.

• Learn about the region's rich wine-growing heritage and discover hidden gems in your own backyard.



Our mission is to shine a spotlight on the local wine and food scene, driving awareness, tourism, and pride in Southwest Washington’s thriving offerings.



Tickets are limited, so don’t miss your chance to be part of this exciting event!



Reserve your spot today and join us for a day of discovery, flavor, and celebration. 🍷✨



We can’t wait to welcome you!

Fee: $Varies