Location: Bigham Knoll Campus Map: 525 Bigham Knoll Drive, Jacksonville, Oregon 97530 Phone: 503-349-9616 Email: info@savorsouthernoregon.com Website: http://www.savorsouthernoregon.com All Dates: Jun 13, 2025 - Jun 14, 2025 VIP Tasting Friday, June 13th 4 to 8 Grand Tasting Saturday June 14th 12 to 5 (VIP entrance at 11:00) Educational Courses Friday and Saturday



Savor Southern Oregon

Savor Southern Oregon is the Rogue Valley’s premier wine event, offering an immersive experience into the region’s world-class winemaking. Held on June 13-14 at the historic Bigham Knoll Campus in Jacksonville, Oregon, this two-day celebration brings together the finest wines, expert-led educational experiences, and a vibrant atmosphere for wine lovers of all levels.



Whether you're a seasoned connoisseur or new to wine, Savor Southern Oregon is your gateway to discovering the artistry, passion, and flavors that define Rogue Valley wine country.

Fee: $Varies