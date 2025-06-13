|Location:
|Bigham Knoll Campus
|Map:
|525 Bigham Knoll Drive, Jacksonville, Oregon 97530
|Phone:
|503-349-9616
|Email:
|info@savorsouthernoregon.com
|Website:
|http://www.savorsouthernoregon.com
|All Dates:
Savor Southern Oregon
Savor Southern Oregon is the Rogue Valley’s premier wine event, offering an immersive experience into the region’s world-class winemaking. Held on June 13-14 at the historic Bigham Knoll Campus in Jacksonville, Oregon, this two-day celebration brings together the finest wines, expert-led educational experiences, and a vibrant atmosphere for wine lovers of all levels.
Whether you're a seasoned connoisseur or new to wine, Savor Southern Oregon is your gateway to discovering the artistry, passion, and flavors that define Rogue Valley wine country.
Fee: $Varies
