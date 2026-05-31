Savor, , A Mindful Dining Experience

Savor invites guests to slow down and reconnect through an immersive evening of mindful dining in Portland. Hosted at Café du Berry, this intimate six-course culinary experience encourages diners to fully engage with the flavors, textures, aromas, and conversations that make sharing a meal meaningful.



Designed to awaken the senses, Savor blends intentional dining practices with thoughtfully curated cuisine in a warm and intimate atmosphere. Guests will be guided through a multi-course experience focused on presence, connection, and appreciation for every bite.



Whether you're a dedicated foodie, wellness enthusiast, or simply looking for a unique Portland dining experience, Savor offers a refreshing way to experience food and community.



Event Details:

📍 Café du Berry — Portland, Oregon

📅 May 31, 2026

🕔 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

🍽️ Six-course mindful dining experience

🎟️ Limited seating available; advance reservations required

Fee: $125