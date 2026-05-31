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Location:Cafe Du Berry
Map:6439 S Macadam Ave, Portland, Oregon 97239
Phone: (503) 244-5551
Email:cafeduberry1984@gmail.com
Website:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/savor-a-mindful-dining-experience-tickets-1987712823563?aff=oddtdtcreator
All Dates:May 31, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Savor, , A Mindful Dining Experience

Savor invites guests to slow down and reconnect through an immersive evening of mindful dining in Portland. Hosted at Café du Berry, this intimate six-course culinary experience encourages diners to fully engage with the flavors, textures, aromas, and conversations that make sharing a meal meaningful.

Designed to awaken the senses, Savor blends intentional dining practices with thoughtfully curated cuisine in a warm and intimate atmosphere. Guests will be guided through a multi-course experience focused on presence, connection, and appreciation for every bite.

Whether you're a dedicated foodie, wellness enthusiast, or simply looking for a unique Portland dining experience, Savor offers a refreshing way to experience food and community.

Event Details:
📍 Café du Berry — Portland, Oregon
📅 May 31, 2026
🕔 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM
🍽️ Six-course mindful dining experience
🎟️ Limited seating available; advance reservations required

 

Fee: $125

Savor invites guests to slow down and reconnect through an immersive evening of mindful dining!

Cafe Du Berry
Cafe Du Berry 97239 6439 S Macadam Ave, Portland, Oregon 97239
May (2026)
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