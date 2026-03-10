Sauvage: An Exploration of Oregon Sauvignon Blanc

Join Durant, home to the Durant Vineyards Winery & Tasting Room and Oregon’s only commercial olive mill, for its fourth annual Sauvage: An Exploration of Oregon Sauvignon Blanc, an event wine lovers won’t want to miss!



Guests will taste their way through 20 of Oregon’s top wineries, discover the incredible diversity of Oregon-grown Sauvignon Blanc, and immerse themselves in a stunning hilltop setting at Red Ridge Farms. Fresh grilled oysters and shrimp cocktails, as well as offerings from locally owned Lemon & Olive and Hapa Pizza, will be available for purchase throughout the afternoon. Guests can also enjoy live music and a chance to meet the winemakers behind the magic.



With limited-release wines and a beautiful keepsake glass signed to enhance the varietal’s characteristics, it’s the ultimate wine-tasting experience!



Participating wineries include:



Alexana

Andante

Appassionata

Balsall Creek

Beckham Estate Vineyard

Bjornson Vineyard

Division

Dominio IV

Durant Vineyards

Holloran Vineyards

Iterum

King Estate

La Randonnee Wines

Laurel Ridge

Limited Addition Wines

Matzinger-Davies

Patricia Green Cellars

Siltstone

Sokol Blosser Winery

Willamette Valley Vineyards

Fee: $65