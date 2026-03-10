|Location:
|Durant at Red Ridge Farms
|Map:
|5430 NE Breyman Orchards Road, Dayton, OR 97114
|Website:
|https://www.exploretock.com/durantoregon/event/592869/sauvage-an-exploration-of-oregon-sauvignon-blanc-duplicate
|All Dates:
Sauvage: An Exploration of Oregon Sauvignon Blanc
Join Durant, home to the Durant Vineyards Winery & Tasting Room and Oregon’s only commercial olive mill, for its fourth annual Sauvage: An Exploration of Oregon Sauvignon Blanc, an event wine lovers won’t want to miss!
Guests will taste their way through 20 of Oregon’s top wineries, discover the incredible diversity of Oregon-grown Sauvignon Blanc, and immerse themselves in a stunning hilltop setting at Red Ridge Farms. Fresh grilled oysters and shrimp cocktails, as well as offerings from locally owned Lemon & Olive and Hapa Pizza, will be available for purchase throughout the afternoon. Guests can also enjoy live music and a chance to meet the winemakers behind the magic.
With limited-release wines and a beautiful keepsake glass signed to enhance the varietal’s characteristics, it’s the ultimate wine-tasting experience!
Participating wineries include:
Alexana
Andante
Appassionata
Balsall Creek
Beckham Estate Vineyard
Bjornson Vineyard
Division
Dominio IV
Durant Vineyards
Holloran Vineyards
Iterum
King Estate
La Randonnee Wines
Laurel Ridge
Limited Addition Wines
Matzinger-Davies
Patricia Green Cellars
Siltstone
Sokol Blosser Winery
Willamette Valley Vineyards
Fee: $65