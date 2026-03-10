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Location:Durant at Red Ridge Farms
Map:5430 NE Breyman Orchards Road, Dayton, OR 97114
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/durantoregon/event/592869/sauvage-an-exploration-of-oregon-sauvignon-blanc-duplicate
All Dates:Apr 11, 2026 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Sauvage: An Exploration of Oregon Sauvignon Blanc

Join Durant, home to the Durant Vineyards Winery & Tasting Room and Oregon’s only commercial olive mill, for its fourth annual Sauvage: An Exploration of Oregon Sauvignon Blanc, an event wine lovers won’t want to miss!

Guests will taste their way through 20 of Oregon’s top wineries, discover the incredible diversity of Oregon-grown Sauvignon Blanc, and immerse themselves in a stunning hilltop setting at Red Ridge Farms. Fresh grilled oysters and shrimp cocktails, as well as offerings from locally owned Lemon & Olive and Hapa Pizza, will be available for purchase throughout the afternoon. Guests can also enjoy live music and a chance to meet the winemakers behind the magic.

With limited-release wines and a beautiful keepsake glass signed to enhance the varietal’s characteristics, it’s the ultimate wine-tasting experience!

Participating wineries include:

Alexana
Andante
Appassionata
Balsall Creek
Beckham Estate Vineyard
Bjornson Vineyard
Division
Dominio IV
Durant Vineyards
Holloran Vineyards
Iterum
King Estate
La Randonnee Wines
Laurel Ridge
Limited Addition Wines
Matzinger-Davies
Patricia Green Cellars
Siltstone
Sokol Blosser Winery
Willamette Valley Vineyards

 

Fee: $65

Join Durant, home to the Durant Vineyards Winery & Tasting Room and Oregon’s only commercial olive mill, for its fourth annual Sauvage: An Exploration of Oregon Sauvignon Blanc, an event wine lovers won’t want to miss!Guests will taste their way through 20 of Oregon’s top wineries, discover the incredible diversity of Oregon-grown Sauvignon Blanc, and immerse themselves in a stunning ...
Durant at Red Ridge Farms
Durant at Red Ridge Farms 97114 5430 NE Breyman Orchards Road, Dayton, OR 97114
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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