Sauvage - An Exploration of Oregon Sauvignon Blanc

The quintessential Oregon wine tasting experience – gorgeous views, spectacular wines, fresh local delicacies, and lively music – all come together at this jovial wine fest held among the olive groves, lavender fields and gardens of Durant at Red Ridge Farms. This event is dedicated exclusively to celebrating the beauty and diversity of Oregon Sauvignon Blanc and will feature 18 wineries from Oregon, each offering their finest selections. Immerse yourself in an extensive showcase of Sauvignon Blanc and enjoy grilled fresh oysters and Mediterranean fare for purchase. Durant at Red Ridge Farms provides a stunning setting for this walk-around tasting, offering ample space for relaxed conversations with the winemakers at this dazzling venue. Discover the unique personalities behind each producer, as approachable as their wines, in an atmosphere where wine lovers and makers unite to share their love for this up-and-coming varietal.



A limited number of tickets will be available due to the small production of the wines being poured.



FEATURED WINERIES:

Durant Vineyards | Sokol Blosser | Patricia Green Cellars | Division Wine Company | Laurel Ridge Winery | King Estate | Iterum Wines | Appassionata Estate | Matzinger Davies | Andante Vineyard | Beckham Estate | Pallino Wines | Dominio IV | Siltstone Wines | Limited Addition Wines | Holloran Vineyard Wines | La Randonnée Wines | Balsall Creek Vineyard | Bjornson Vineyard

Fee: $65