SAUVAGE | An Exploration of Oregon Sauvignon Blanc

In collaboration with twelve other Oregon wineries, Durant Vineyards is hosting Sauvage for the second year. This Sauvignon Blanc-focused event highlights Oregon's growing reputation as a producer of high-quality Sauvignon Blanc. New this year, the event will include a moderated panel discussion held at the Durant Olive Mill in addition to a progressive Sauvignon Blanc tasting at the Durant Winemaking Facility, a space not generally open to the public.



New by popular request!



PANEL DISCUSSION & TASTING



10-11:30 am · Durant Olive Mill · $60



New this year! "History of Sauvignon Blanc" Panel Discussion & Tasting moderated by Michael Alberty, wine writer for The Oregonian and Wine Enthusiast. Join us for an educational seminar featuring five participating winemakers that explores the varietal's origins, old world vs new world, and styles of the various regions, ultimately highlighting what makes Oregon Sauvignon Blanc unique.





SAUVIGNON BLANC TASTING EVENT



More wineries are featured this year!



12 pm & 3 pm · Durant Winemaking Facility · $75



Please join us at one of two sessions (12-2 pm and 3-5 pm) for a progressive tasting accompanied by delicious fare curated by Durant Culinary Directors Chefs Eric Bartle and Sara Kundelius to pair specifically with Sauvignon Blanc. Guests will receive a beautiful glass designed to showcase the varietal's characteristics and a stylish tote for wine purchases.





Participating Wineries:

Durant Vineyards

Sokol Blosser

Patricia Green

Division Wine Company

Laurel Ridge Winery

King Estate

Iterum Wines

Appassionata Estate

Matzinger Davies Wine Co

Limited Edition Wine

Andante Vineyard

Beckham Estate

Pheasant Hill Vineyard





Fee: $60-$75