Saturdays at Styring Vineyards & Winery
Styring is a small, authentic, family owned/operated vineyard and winery employing sustainable farming practices. We have been crafting award-winning wines for more than 20 years on Ribbon Ridge and our portfolio of grape-to-table wines offers something for everyone in your tasting party: Estate Pinot Noir, Estate Riesling, Estate Methode Champenoise Sparkling Wines, Cabernet Sauvignon, Petit Verdot, Select and Estate Dessert Wines. Explore our Pinot Noir and Riesling vineyards and stay for a wine tasting, bottle, or picnic. Experience the beauty of the Styring Estate Vineyards, Winery, and Tasting Hall.
Please visit our Website for more details and/or reserve your visit on OpenTable. Reservations are not required, though recommended to help us plan to make your visit as wonderful as possible! Bring a picnic and enjoy the views from your own table or take seat on our patio.
Fee: $20 per Tasting Experience, one fee waived per two-bottle purchase. Complimentary tasting for Top Secret Wine Club members.
We love walk-ins! Now Open Saturdays noon-4pm Summer 2023