Location:Styring Vineyards & Winery
Map:19960 NE Ribbon Ridge Rd., Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-330-6959
Email:collin@styring.com
Website:http://https://styring.com/
All Dates:Jun 24, 2023 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm Open noon-4pm Saturdays all Summer!
Jul 1, 2023 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm Open noon-4pm Saturdays all Summer!
Jul 8, 2023 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm Open noon-4pm Saturdays all Summer!
Jul 15, 2023 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm Open noon-4pm Saturdays all Summer!
Jul 22, 2023 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm Open noon-4pm Saturdays all Summer!
Jul 29, 2023 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm Open noon-4pm Saturdays all Summer!
Aug 5, 2023 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm Open noon-4pm Saturdays all Summer!
Aug 12, 2023 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm Open noon-4pm Saturdays all Summer!
Aug 19, 2023 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm Open noon-4pm Saturdays all Summer!
Aug 26, 2023 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm Open noon-4pm Saturdays all Summer!
Sep 2, 2023 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm Open noon-4pm Saturdays all Summer!

Saturdays at Styring Vineyards & Winery

Styring is a small, authentic, family owned/operated vineyard and winery employing sustainable farming practices. We have been crafting award-winning wines for more than 20 years on Ribbon Ridge and our portfolio of grape-to-table wines offers something for everyone in your tasting party: Estate Pinot Noir, Estate Riesling, Estate Methode Champenoise Sparkling Wines, Cabernet Sauvignon, Petit Verdot, Select and Estate Dessert Wines. Explore our Pinot Noir and Riesling vineyards and stay for a wine tasting, bottle, or picnic. Experience the beauty of the Styring Estate Vineyards, Winery, and Tasting Hall.

Please visit our Website for more details and/or reserve your visit on OpenTable. Reservations are not required, though recommended to help us plan to make your visit as wonderful as possible! Bring a picnic and enjoy the views from your own table or take seat on our patio.

 

Fee: $20 per Tasting Experience, one fee waived per two-bottle purchase. Complimentary tasting for Top Secret Wine Club members.

