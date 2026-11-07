 Calendar Home
Location:Cória Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
Phone: (503) 363-0525
Email:events@coriaestates.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/coriaestates/experience/317002/indoor-reservation?date=2026-10-28&size=2&time=12%3A00
All Dates:Nov 7, 2026 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Saturday Música: Spencer Holland

Spend your Saturday with good wine, live music, and a little time to unwind. Join us at the winery for Saturday Música featuring Pacific Northwest singer-songwriter Spencer Holland.

Spencer’s solo acoustic sets blend popular covers with a few original songs, bringing a warm, easygoing sound that invites you to settle in and listen. A familiar face at wineries, taphouses, and private events across the Willamette Valley, he’s the perfect accompaniment to an afternoon of sipping and catching up with friends.

Grab a glass, find your favorite spot, and let Spencer provide the Saturday soundtrack.

Get to know Spencer before the show on Instagram at @itspencerholland or visit spencerhollandmusic.com.

Spend your Saturday with good wine, live music, and a little time to unwind. Join us at the winery for Saturday Música featuring Pacific Northwest singer-songwriter Spencer Holland.

Cória Estates
Cória Estates 97306 8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
November (2026)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable