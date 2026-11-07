Saturday Música: Spencer Holland

Spend your Saturday with good wine, live music, and a little time to unwind. Join us at the winery for Saturday Música featuring Pacific Northwest singer-songwriter Spencer Holland.



Spencer’s solo acoustic sets blend popular covers with a few original songs, bringing a warm, easygoing sound that invites you to settle in and listen. A familiar face at wineries, taphouses, and private events across the Willamette Valley, he’s the perfect accompaniment to an afternoon of sipping and catching up with friends.



Grab a glass, find your favorite spot, and let Spencer provide the Saturday soundtrack.



Get to know Spencer before the show on Instagram at @itspencerholland or visit spencerhollandmusic.com.