|Location:
|Cória Estates
|Map:
|8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
|Phone:
|(503) 363-0525
|Email:
|events@coriaestates.com
|Website:
|https://www.exploretock.com/coriaestates/experience/317002/indoor-reservation?date=2026-10-28&size=2&time=12%3A00
|All Dates:
Saturday Música: Spencer Holland
Spend your Saturday with good wine, live music, and a little time to unwind. Join us at the winery for Saturday Música featuring Pacific Northwest singer-songwriter Spencer Holland.
Spencer’s solo acoustic sets blend popular covers with a few original songs, bringing a warm, easygoing sound that invites you to settle in and listen. A familiar face at wineries, taphouses, and private events across the Willamette Valley, he’s the perfect accompaniment to an afternoon of sipping and catching up with friends.
Grab a glass, find your favorite spot, and let Spencer provide the Saturday soundtrack.
Get to know Spencer before the show on Instagram at @itspencerholland or visit spencerhollandmusic.com.
Spend your Saturday with good wine, live music, and a little time to unwind. Join us at the winery for Saturday Música featuring Pacific Northwest singer-songwriter Spencer Holland.