Location:Cória Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
Phone: 5033630525
Email:tyler@coriaestates.com
Website:http://8252 Redstone Ave SE
All Dates:Apr 13, 2024 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Saturday Música: Nick Drummond

Join us for an afternoon of good vibes, fabulous wine, and enchanted tunes by Seattle based singer-songwriter, Nick Drummond. Nick is a chef, and his music is a sumptuous feast! To hear Drummond’s songs is to sit down at a long dining room table, tuck in your napkin and begin to digest all that’s set before you. First the smells and sights then the sounds and conversations that swirl about. With the close and reopening of your eyes, your table is suddenly transported outdoors, Mad Hatter-style, with teacups and intoxicated cats draped over their delicate plates. The songs continue, lavishly.

Music by Nick Drummond
Saturday, April 13th
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Cória Estates
Cória Estates 97306 8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
