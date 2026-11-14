Saturday Música: Austin Sweeney

A little folk, a little rock, and a whole lot of open-road spirit. Saturday Música welcomes Austin B. Sweeney to the winery for an afternoon of live music and your favorite wines. Born in the Pacific Northwest, Austin now calls his fifth-wheel camper, “The Bandwagon,” home, traveling between Oregon’s coastal forests and Arizona’s desert landscapes. His music carries that same wandering spirit, blending earthy acoustic sounds with West Coast rock influences. His own description? “Sturgill Simpson meets The Black Crowes at a party that Van Morrison threw for Eddie Vedder.” Bring a few friends, grab a glass of your favorite wine, and spend the afternoon enjoying live music with Austin B. Sweeney - Salud!