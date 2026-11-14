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Location:Cória Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
Phone: (503) 363-0525
Email:events@coriaestates.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/coriaestates/experience/317002/indoor-reservation?date=2026-10-28&size=2&time=12%3A00
All Dates:Nov 14, 2026 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Saturday Música: Austin Sweeney

A little folk, a little rock, and a whole lot of open-road spirit. Saturday Música welcomes Austin B. Sweeney to the winery for an afternoon of live music and your favorite wines. Born in the Pacific Northwest, Austin now calls his fifth-wheel camper, “The Bandwagon,” home, traveling between Oregon’s coastal forests and Arizona’s desert landscapes. His music carries that same wandering spirit, blending earthy acoustic sounds with West Coast rock influences. His own description? “Sturgill Simpson meets The Black Crowes at a party that Van Morrison threw for Eddie Vedder.” Bring a few friends, grab a glass of your favorite wine, and spend the afternoon enjoying live music with Austin B. Sweeney - Salud!

A little folk, a little rock, and a whole lot of open-road spirit. Saturday Música welcomes Austin B. Sweeney to the winery for an afternoon of live music and your favorite wines.

Cória Estates
Cória Estates 97306 8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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