Saturday Distancing “Socials”

Delfino will be hosting Distancing “Socials” every Saturday afternoon during the Summer beginning May 23rd. All Socials will be from 1pm to 4pm. There will be music, wine, & prizes!



IMPORTANT: You MUST RSVP by phone so we can assign you a table. Seating is limited and this is First come First serve, so be sure and call us as soon as possible. If the line is busy, leave a message including:



The date you wish to come

Your full name

How many people in your party (groups cannot exceed 8 people)

Your telephone number.

There is a $10 Entry fee to cover the musician fees.



RSVP at terri@delfinovineyards.com or call us at (541)673-7575



It is important that every group maintain a 6′ distance from other groups. We will have an outside washing station, as well as sanitized portable bathrooms. Wine will be available for purchase by bottle or 4 tastings each.



If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to ask. It is imperative that we follow the COVID-19 guidelines — please be responsible and help us keep Delfino Winery alive!





Summer Schedule is as follows:

Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm



Aug 15

Music by NEIL GREGORY JOHNSON

Food by ThunderS’Truck BBQ



Aug 22

Music by CAROL & GUY STONE

Food by Chinese Xiang Cuisine



Aug 29

Music by ACOUSTIC BLEND

Food by Granny’s Mini Hut



Sept 5

Music by STRANGE BIRDS

Food by Beast Burgers

Fee: $10.00