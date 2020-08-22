|Location:
Delfino Vineyards & Winery

3829 Colonial Rd, Roseburg, OR 97471

541-673-7575

info@delfinovineyards.com

http://https://www.delfinovineyards.com/events/

Saturday Distancing Socials
Delfino will be hosting Distancing “Socials” every Saturday afternoon during the Summer beginning May 23rd. All Socials will be from 1pm to 4pm. There will be music, wine, & prizes!
IMPORTANT: You MUST RSVP by phone so we can assign you a table. Seating is limited and this is First come First serve, so be sure and call us as soon as possible. If the line is busy, leave a message including:
The date you wish to come
Your full name
How many people in your party (groups cannot exceed 8 people)
Your telephone number.
There is a $10 Entry fee to cover the musician fees.
RSVP at terri@delfinovineyards.com or call us at (541)673-7575
It is important that every group maintain a 6′ distance from other groups. We will have an outside washing station, as well as sanitized portable bathrooms. Wine will be available for purchase by bottle or 4 tastings each.
If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to ask. It is imperative that we follow the COVID-19 guidelines — please be responsible and help us keep Delfino Winery alive!
Summer Schedule is as follows:
Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm
Aug 15
Music by NEIL GREGORY JOHNSON
Food by ThunderS’Truck BBQ
Aug 22
Music by CAROL & GUY STONE
Food by Chinese Xiang Cuisine
Aug 29
Music by ACOUSTIC BLEND
Food by Granny’s Mini Hut
Sept 5
Music by STRANGE BIRDS
Food by Beast Burgers
Fee: $10.00
