 Calendar Home
Location:Delfino Vineyards & Winery
Map:3829 Colonial Rd, Roseburg, OR 97471
Phone: 541-673-7575
Email:info@delfinovineyards.com
Website:http://https://www.delfinovineyards.com/events/
All Dates:Aug 15, 2020 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Aug 22, 2020 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Aug 29, 2020 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Sep 5, 2020 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Saturday Distancing Socials

Saturday Distancing “Socials”
Delfino will be hosting Distancing “Socials” every Saturday afternoon during the Summer beginning May 23rd. All Socials will be from 1pm to 4pm. There will be music, wine, & prizes!

IMPORTANT: You MUST RSVP by phone so we can assign you a table. Seating is limited and this is First come First serve, so be sure and call us as soon as possible. If the line is busy, leave a message including:

The date you wish to come
Your full name
How many people in your party (groups cannot exceed 8 people)
Your telephone number.
There is a $10 Entry fee to cover the musician fees.

RSVP at terri@delfinovineyards.com or call us at (541)673-7575

It is important that every group maintain a 6′ distance from other groups. We will have an outside washing station, as well as sanitized portable bathrooms. Wine will be available for purchase by bottle or 4 tastings each.

If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to ask. It is imperative that we follow the COVID-19 guidelines — please be responsible and help us keep Delfino Winery alive!


Summer Schedule is as follows:
Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm

Aug 15
Music by NEIL GREGORY JOHNSON
Food by ThunderS’Truck BBQ

Aug 22
Music by CAROL & GUY STONE
Food by Chinese Xiang Cuisine

Aug 29
Music by ACOUSTIC BLEND
Food by Granny’s Mini Hut

Sept 5
Music by STRANGE BIRDS
Food by Beast Burgers

 

Fee: $10.00

Delfino Vineyards & Winery- Music, Wine, & Food every Saturday 1pm to 4pm. RSVP REQUIRED

Delfino Vineyards & Winery
Delfino Vineyards & Winery 97471 3829 Colonial Rd, Roseburg, OR 97471
August (2020)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Archives  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2020 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable