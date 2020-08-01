Location: Delfino Vineyards Map: 3829 Colonial Rd, Roseburg, OR 97471 Phone: 541-673-7575 Email: info@delfinovineyards.com Website: http://https://kazzit.com/event/saturday-distancing-socials.html All Dates: Jul 11, 2020 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Jul 18, 2020 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Jul 25, 2020 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Aug 1, 2020 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Aug 8, 2020 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Aug 15, 2020 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Aug 22, 2020 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Aug 29, 2020 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm



Music Schedule

1pm to 4pm



June 20

JERRY ASHFORD

Food by Thunders’Truck BBQ



June 27

MARK MALEFYT

Bring a Picnic!



July 4

JEFF HAVENER

Food TBA



July 11

DANIEL LEISHER

Food Chinese Xiang Cuisine



July 18

STRANGE BIRDS

Food by Smokey G's BBQ



July 25

JASON HEALD

Food TBA



Aug 1

JOHN ROGERS & NICK STEPHENS

Food by Beast Burgers



Aug 15

NEIL GREGORY JOHNSON

Food by ThunderS'Truck BBQ



Aug 22

CAROL & GUY STONE

Food TBA



Aug 29

FLASHLITE

Food by Granny's Mini Hut



RSVP REQUIRED

IMPORTANT: You MUST RSVP by phone so we can assign you a table.

This is First come First serve, so be sure and call us as soon as possible. If the line is busy, please let us know:



1) The date you wish to come

2) Your full name

3) How many people in your party (groups cannot exceed 8 people)

4) Your telephone number.



There is a $10 Entry fee to cover the musician fees.



RSVP by email info@delfinovineyards.com or call us at (541) 673-7575



It is important that every group maintain a 6' distance from other groups. We will have an outside washing station, as well as sanitized portable bathrooms. Wine will be available for purchase by bottle or 4 tastings each.



If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to ask. It is imperative that we follow the COVID-19 guidelines -- please be responsible and help us keep Delfino Winery alive!

