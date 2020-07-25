 Calendar Home
Location:Delfino Vineyards
Map:3829 Colonial Rd, Roseburg, OR 97471
Phone: 541-673-7575
Email:info@delfinovineyards.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/saturday-distancing-socials.html
All Dates:Jul 11, 2020 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Jul 18, 2020 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Jul 25, 2020 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Aug 1, 2020 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Aug 8, 2020 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Aug 15, 2020 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Aug 22, 2020 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Aug 29, 2020 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Saturday Distancing "Socials"

Distancing "Socials"
Music Schedule
1pm to 4pm

June 20
JERRY ASHFORD
Food by Thunders’Truck BBQ

June 27
MARK MALEFYT
Bring a Picnic!

July 4
JEFF HAVENER
Food TBA

July 11
DANIEL LEISHER
Food Chinese Xiang Cuisine

July 18
STRANGE BIRDS
Food by Smokey G's BBQ

July 25
JASON HEALD
Food TBA

Aug 1
JOHN ROGERS & NICK STEPHENS
Food by Beast Burgers

Aug 15
NEIL GREGORY JOHNSON
Food by ThunderS'Truck BBQ

Aug 22
CAROL & GUY STONE
Food TBA

Aug 29
FLASHLITE
Food by Granny's Mini Hut

RSVP REQUIRED
(541) 673-7575
info@delfinovineyards.com
$10 Entry Fee
--------------------
IMPORTANT: You MUST RSVP by phone so we can assign you a table.
This is First come First serve, so be sure and call us as soon as possible. If the line is busy, please let us know:

1) The date you wish to come
2) Your full name
3) How many people in your party (groups cannot exceed 8 people)
4) Your telephone number.

There is a $10 Entry fee to cover the musician fees.

RSVP by email info@delfinovineyards.com or call us at (541) 673-7575

It is important that every group maintain a 6' distance from other groups. We will have an outside washing station, as well as sanitized portable bathrooms. Wine will be available for purchase by bottle or 4 tastings each.

If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to ask. It is imperative that we follow the COVID-19 guidelines -- please be responsible and help us keep Delfino Winery alive!

 

Fee: $10

Delfino Vineyards
Delfino Vineyards 97471 3829 Colonial Rd, Roseburg, OR 97471
© 2020 Oregon Wine Press
