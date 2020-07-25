|Location:
|Delfino Vineyards
|3829 Colonial Rd, Roseburg, OR 97471
|541-673-7575
|info@delfinovineyards.com
Saturday Distancing "Socials"
Distancing "Socials"
Music Schedule
1pm to 4pm
June 20
JERRY ASHFORD
Food by Thunders’Truck BBQ
June 27
MARK MALEFYT
Bring a Picnic!
July 4
JEFF HAVENER
Food TBA
July 11
DANIEL LEISHER
Food Chinese Xiang Cuisine
July 18
STRANGE BIRDS
Food by Smokey G's BBQ
July 25
JASON HEALD
Food TBA
Aug 1
JOHN ROGERS & NICK STEPHENS
Food by Beast Burgers
Aug 15
NEIL GREGORY JOHNSON
Food by ThunderS'Truck BBQ
Aug 22
CAROL & GUY STONE
Food TBA
Aug 29
FLASHLITE
Food by Granny's Mini Hut
RSVP REQUIRED
(541) 673-7575
info@delfinovineyards.com
$10 Entry Fee
IMPORTANT: You MUST RSVP by phone so we can assign you a table.
This is First come First serve, so be sure and call us as soon as possible. If the line is busy, please let us know:
1) The date you wish to come
2) Your full name
3) How many people in your party (groups cannot exceed 8 people)
4) Your telephone number.
There is a $10 Entry fee to cover the musician fees.
RSVP by email info@delfinovineyards.com or call us at (541) 673-7575
It is important that every group maintain a 6' distance from other groups. We will have an outside washing station, as well as sanitized portable bathrooms. Wine will be available for purchase by bottle or 4 tastings each.
If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to ask. It is imperative that we follow the COVID-19 guidelines -- please be responsible and help us keep Delfino Winery alive!
Fee: $10