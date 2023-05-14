 Calendar Home
Location:Wild Wines
Map:4550 Little Applegate Rd, Jacksonville, OR 97530
Phone: 5418991565
Email:wildwines@gmail.com
All Dates:May 14, 2023 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Sasha Rose live at Wild Wines

Enjoy a Mother's Day show with Sasha Rose live at Wild Wines. Sasha's sweet and soulful original acoustic music begins at 5:30pm on the outdoor garden stage at Wild Wines. Come early to guarantee a seat, or bring your own chairs/blankets. Kumpunny's Korean Fusion serving delicious food! Family-friendly event with a suggested donation of $10, all goes to the musician!
Sasha is a multi-talented Canadian singer/songwriter, musician DJ and producer. Born into a musical family, she started learning to play musical instruments at age 4, and began writing songs at age 12. She got her first taste of international stardom at age 10 while touring Europe as a member of a children's chamber choir. From age 16, she began an extensive professional solo touring career, which has taken her through the U.S, Australia, Canada, Indonesia, South America, and Europe.
She has performed as a member of many live acts including Liberation Movement, Freedom Tribe, Prezident Brown, Heavyweight Dub Champion, Tina Malia, Hamsalila, Goddess Alchemy Project, the Funginears, Shimshai, Signal Path, Sasha Butterfly Band, Everyone Orchestra, Blane Lyon and the Real, Jah Levi, and others. In 2009 she performed in a choir backing Joan Baez.
She has recorded vocals on over 30 albums including two Random Rab albums, Most of Tina Malia, Shimshai, Blane Lyon and Jah Levi's albums, Tea Leaf Green's 2008 album Raise Up the Tent, Mimosa's 2009 album Hostilis, and many more. In 2011 she co-produced Qi Goddess (with Jami Deva), which is geared towards healing and meditation.

 

Fee: $5-10 donation

