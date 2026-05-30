|Location:
|Scenic Sarver Patio
|Map:
|25600 Mayola Lane, Eugene, OR 97402
|Phone:
|541-935-2979
|Email:
|Events@sarverwinery.com
|Website:
|http://Sarverwinery.com
|All Dates:
Sarver Live w/Jen Sennett & Cooper Morris
Sarver Live presents sibling duo Jen Sennett & Cooper Morris bringing pop, folk & classic rock tunes with smooth vocals, tight harmonies, skilled guitar, fresh ukulele & percussion! An array of lovely wines, along with wood-fired pizzas & charcuterie await you on our scenic patio with expansive views! Family-friendly with no reservations needed!
Sibling duo Jen Sennett & Cooper Morris play your favorite pop, folk & classic rock tunes!