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Location:Scenic Sarver Patio
Map:25600 Mayola Lane, Eugene, OR 97402
Phone: 541-935-2979
Email:Events@sarverwinery.com
Website:http://Sarverwinery.com
All Dates:May 30, 2026 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Sarver Live w/Jen Sennett & Cooper Morris

Sarver Live presents sibling duo Jen Sennett & Cooper Morris bringing pop, folk & classic rock tunes with smooth vocals, tight harmonies, skilled guitar, fresh ukulele & percussion! An array of lovely wines, along with wood-fired pizzas & charcuterie await you on our scenic patio with expansive views! Family-friendly with no reservations needed!

Sibling duo Jen Sennett & Cooper Morris play your favorite pop, folk & classic rock tunes!

Scenic Sarver Patio
Scenic Sarver Patio 25600 25600 Mayola Lane, Eugene, OR 97402
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
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