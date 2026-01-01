Sarver Live w/Inner Limits

Sarver Live presents Inner Limits bringing their energetic blend of blues, funk and rock to the scenic Sarver patio stage!



We offer an array of lovely estate wines, wood-fired pizzas and charcuterie! Tasting Room has expansive views overlooking our established vineyard, the Eugene Valley, Fern Ridge Reservoir — and on clear days — epic views of the Three Sisters mountains.



We are a fun, unpretentious winery that is family-friendly. Non-alcoholic beverages and beer also available. No reservations required.



See you soon up on the hill! Cheers!