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Location:Scenic Sarver Patio
Map:25600 Mayola Lane, Eugene, OR 97402
Phone: 541-935-2979
Email:Events@sarverwinery.com
Website:http://Sarverwinery.com
All Dates:Jun 5, 2026 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Sarver Live w/Inner Limits

Sarver Live presents Inner Limits bringing their energetic blend of blues, funk and rock to the scenic Sarver patio stage!

We offer an array of lovely estate wines, wood-fired pizzas and charcuterie! Tasting Room has expansive views overlooking our established vineyard, the Eugene Valley, Fern Ridge Reservoir — and on clear days — epic views of the Three Sisters mountains.

We are a fun, unpretentious winery that is family-friendly. Non-alcoholic beverages and beer also available. No reservations required.

See you soon up on the hill! Cheers!

Live Music on our scenic patio! Pizza & Charcuterie! Lovely wines, beer & N/A options!

Scenic Sarver Patio
Scenic Sarver Patio 25600 25600 Mayola Lane, Eugene, OR 97402
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

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