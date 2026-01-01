 Calendar Home
Location:Tasting Room
Map:25600 Mayola Drive, Eugene, OR 97402
Phone: 541-935-2979
Email:Events@sarverwinery.com
Website:http://Sarverwinery.com
All Dates:Mar 7, 2026 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Sarver Live w/Geoffrey Louis Koch

Geoffrey Louis Koch is an Indie-Folk, Singer-Songwriter with roots in Nashville, now based in Eugene, known for weaving cinematic textures, intimate storytelling & emotionally resonant songwriting.

Head up the hill with your family & friends for an array of estate wines, charcuterie & exciting menu specials. Enjoy expansive scenery w/epic views of the Three Sisters mountains on clear days!

