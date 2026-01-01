|Location:
|Tasting Room
|Map:
|25600 Mayola Drive, Eugene, OR 97402
|Phone:
|541-935-2979
|Email:
|Events@sarverwinery.com
|Website:
|http://Sarverwinery.com
|All Dates:
Sarver Live w/Geoffrey Louis Koch
Geoffrey Louis Koch is an Indie-Folk, Singer-Songwriter with roots in Nashville, now based in Eugene, known for weaving cinematic textures, intimate storytelling & emotionally resonant songwriting.
Head up the hill with your family & friends for an array of estate wines, charcuterie & exciting menu specials. Enjoy expansive scenery w/epic views of the Three Sisters mountains on clear days!
