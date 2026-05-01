|Location:
|Scenic Sarver Patio
|Map:
|25600 Mayola Lane, Eugene, OR 97402
|Phone:
|541-935-2979
|Email:
|Events@sarverwinery.com
|Website:
|http://Sarverwinery.com
|All Dates:
Sarver Live w/Chris Baron Music
Sarver Live presents Chris Baron Music bringing upbeat and original folk music to the patio stage! An array of lovely estate wines, along with wood-fired pizza & charcuterie await you! Family-friendly with no reservations needed.
Chris Baron Music brings strikingly suave & upbeat folk music to the Sarver patio!