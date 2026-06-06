|Location:
|Scenic Sarver Patio
|Map:
|25600 Mayola Lane, Eugene, OR 97402
|Phone:
|541-935-2979
|Email:
|Events@sarverwinery.com
|Website:
|http://Sarverwinery.com
|All Dates:
Sarver Live w/Alder Street
Join us on the scenic Sarver Patio for an afternoon with Alder Street band — a Eugene favorite— bringing its unique blend of boot stompin’, gritty and bourbon-flavored bluegrass, sure to get your feet tapping!
We offer an array of lovely estate wines, wood-fired pizzas and charcuterie! Tasting Room has expansive views overlooking our established vineyard, the Eugene Valley, Fern Ridge Reservoir — and on clear days — epic views of the Three Sisters mountains.
We are a fun, unpretentious winery that is family-friendly. Non-alcoholic beverages and beer also available. No reservations required.
See you soon up on the hill! Cheers!
Boot-stompin’ bluegrass! Pizza & Charcuterie! Lovely wines, beer & N/A beverages!