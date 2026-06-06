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Location:Scenic Sarver Patio
Map:25600 Mayola Lane, Eugene, OR 97402
Phone: 541-935-2979
Email:Events@sarverwinery.com
Website:http://Sarverwinery.com
All Dates:Jun 6, 2026 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Sarver Live w/Alder Street

Join us on the scenic Sarver Patio for an afternoon with Alder Street band — a Eugene favorite— bringing its unique blend of boot stompin’, gritty and bourbon-flavored bluegrass, sure to get your feet tapping!

We offer an array of lovely estate wines, wood-fired pizzas and charcuterie! Tasting Room has expansive views overlooking our established vineyard, the Eugene Valley, Fern Ridge Reservoir — and on clear days — epic views of the Three Sisters mountains.

We are a fun, unpretentious winery that is family-friendly. Non-alcoholic beverages and beer also available. No reservations required.

See you soon up on the hill! Cheers!

Boot-stompin’ bluegrass! Pizza & Charcuterie! Lovely wines, beer & N/A beverages!

Scenic Sarver Patio
Scenic Sarver Patio 25600 25600 Mayola Lane, Eugene, OR 97402
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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