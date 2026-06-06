Sarver Live w/Alder Street

Join us on the scenic Sarver Patio for an afternoon with Alder Street band — a Eugene favorite— bringing its unique blend of boot stompin’, gritty and bourbon-flavored bluegrass, sure to get your feet tapping!



We offer an array of lovely estate wines, wood-fired pizzas and charcuterie! Tasting Room has expansive views overlooking our established vineyard, the Eugene Valley, Fern Ridge Reservoir — and on clear days — epic views of the Three Sisters mountains.



We are a fun, unpretentious winery that is family-friendly. Non-alcoholic beverages and beer also available. No reservations required.



See you soon up on the hill! Cheers!