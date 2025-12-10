 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0197/Santa-at-the-Winery--December-20th-ONLY
All Dates:Dec 20, 2025 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Santa at Oak Knoll Winery

Santa at the Winery - December 20th ONLY


🎅✨ Santa at the Winery ✨🎅
We are thrilled to announce that Santa is making a special stop at Oak Knoll Winery—and he can’t wait to meet all the little ones and hear their Christmas wishes!

📅 Date: Saturday, December 20, 2025
⏰ Time: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM
💲 Cost: Complimentary (Reservations required)

This one-day-only event is the perfect way to kick off the holiday magic:


🍫 Kids will enjoy hot chocolate, cookies, and candy canes
📸 Families can snap their own photos with Santa—don’t forget your camera or phone!
🍷 Parents can relax with a wine tasting, glass, or bottle while the kids visit with Santa

Spots are limited, so be sure to reserve your family’s time with Santa today!

Santa is coming to Oak Knoll Winery for one magical afternoon only!

