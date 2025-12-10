Santa at Oak Knoll Winery

Santa at the Winery - December 20th ONLY





🎅✨ Santa at the Winery ✨🎅

We are thrilled to announce that Santa is making a special stop at Oak Knoll Winery—and he can’t wait to meet all the little ones and hear their Christmas wishes!



📅 Date: Saturday, December 20, 2025

⏰ Time: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

💲 Cost: Complimentary (Reservations required)



This one-day-only event is the perfect way to kick off the holiday magic:





🍫 Kids will enjoy hot chocolate, cookies, and candy canes

📸 Families can snap their own photos with Santa—don’t forget your camera or phone!

🍷 Parents can relax with a wine tasting, glass, or bottle while the kids visit with Santa



Spots are limited, so be sure to reserve your family’s time with Santa today!