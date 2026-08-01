Sangria Saturday

Join us for a refreshing summer afternoon at Hip Chicks do Wine as we celebrate Sangria Saturday!



Enjoy a tasting flight featuring 6 of our wines plus 2 seasonal sangrias, specially crafted to showcase the flavors of summer. Discover a new favorite wine, sip on a refreshing sangria, and relax in our welcoming tasting room.



Love the sangria? Both seasonal sangrias will be available for purchase by the glass or as a growler fill to take home and enjoy.



Additional wine selections and food will also be available for purchase throughout the day.



Reservations are not required, but they are appreciated to help us plan for the day.



Gather your friends and join us for a fun and flavorful Saturday filled with great wine, delicious sangria, and good company at Hip Chicks do Wine!