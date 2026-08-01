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Location:Hip Chicks do Wine
Map:4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
Phone: 503-234-3790
Email:winegoddess@hipchicksdowine.com
Website:https://www.hipchicksdowine.com/new-events
All Dates:Aug 1, 2026 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Sangria Saturday

Join us for a refreshing summer afternoon at Hip Chicks do Wine as we celebrate Sangria Saturday!

Enjoy a tasting flight featuring 6 of our wines plus 2 seasonal sangrias, specially crafted to showcase the flavors of summer. Discover a new favorite wine, sip on a refreshing sangria, and relax in our welcoming tasting room.

Love the sangria? Both seasonal sangrias will be available for purchase by the glass or as a growler fill to take home and enjoy.

Additional wine selections and food will also be available for purchase throughout the day.

Reservations are not required, but they are appreciated to help us plan for the day.

Gather your friends and join us for a fun and flavorful Saturday filled with great wine, delicious sangria, and good company at Hip Chicks do Wine!

Last Sangria Party of the Summer!

Hip Chicks do Wine
Hip Chicks do Wine 97202 4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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