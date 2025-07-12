Sangria Saturday

Join us for an unforgettable Sangria Saturday at Hip Chicks do wine, where we blend the vibrant flavors of summer with our specially crafted sangrias and curated wine flights. Whether you're a seasoned wine enthusiast or just looking to unwind with friends, this event promises a delightful experience for all.



Date & Time: Saturday, June 21st, July 12th and August 9th 12pm - 6pm



Event Highlights:



Sangria Specials: Indulge in our signature sangrias, expertly prepared with fresh fruits and local herbs. Choose from a variety of flavors that capture the essence of the season.



Wine Tasting: Explore a selection of wines made right on site, each chosen to complement the lively atmosphere of Sangria Saturday. From crisp whites to bold reds, there's something to suit every palate.



Ticket Options:



Option 1: $20 - Includes tastings of 3 wines and 3 sangrias.



Option 2: $26 - Includes tastings of 5 wines and 3 sangrias.

