|Location:
|Hip Chicks do Wine
|Map:
|4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
|Phone:
|5032343790
|Email:
|winegoddess@hipchicksdowine.com
|Website:
|http://www.hipchicksdowine.com/new-events
|All Dates:
Sangria Saturday
Join us for Sangria Saturday! Get a flight of 3 wines + 3 Sangrias for $20 or 5 wines + 3 Sangrias for $24. With small plates available for purchase.
Reservations are appreciated but Walk Ins are welcome!
Additional wine and Sangria available by the glass, bottle or growler.
Fee: $20-24