Location:Hip Chicks do Wine
Map:4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
Phone: 5032343790
Email:winegoddess@hipchicksdowine.com
Website:http://www.hipchicksdowine.com/new-events
All Dates:Aug 5, 2023 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Sangria Saturday

Join us for Sangria Saturday! Get a flight of 3 wines + 3 Sangrias for $20 or 5 wines + 3 Sangrias for $24. With small plates available for purchase.

Reservations are appreciated but Walk Ins are welcome!

Additional wine and Sangria available by the glass, bottle or growler.

 

Fee: $20-24

Hip Chicks do Wine
Hip Chicks do Wine 97202 4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
