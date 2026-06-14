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Location:Maragas Winery (From Bend, stay on Hwy 97 going north approximately 30 minutes and you're here)
Map:15523 SW Hwy 97, Culver, OR 97734
Phone: 5415465464
Email:info@maragaswinery.com
Website:https://www.maragaswinery.com/press--events/sam-miller-nationally-touring-comedian-june-14-at-7pm
All Dates:Jun 14, 2026 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Sam Miller Nationally Touring Comedian

An evening of standup hilarity with nationally touring Sam Miller


Sam Miller is a nationally touring comedian from Olympia, Washington.
He has headlined multiple major comedy clubs including The Laugh Factory in Chicago. Sam is a recurring guest and has been heard by an estimated 2.5 million listeners on the nationally syndicated “Bob & Tom Radio Show.” He has written for Newsweek.
His albuml, Round Trip, was recorded and filmed under the tutelage of Grammy-winning producer Dan Schlissel. Round Trip was released October 27th 2023 and immediately went to number one on the on the iTunes Comedy Charts. He iess is currently on tour and in the process of recording another album for Standup Records.

 

Fee: $30

An evening of standup hilarity with nationally touring Sam Miller

Maragas Winery (From Bend, stay on Hwy 97 going north approximately 30 minutes and you're here)
Maragas Winery (From Bend, stay on Hwy 97 going north approximately 30 minutes and you're here) 15523 15523 SW Hwy 97, Culver, OR 97734
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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