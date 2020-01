Saint Vincent's Day Tastings

Each year, Burgundy comes together in late January to celebrate and give thanks to the Patron Saint of Winegrowers, Saint Vincent. On Saturday, January 25, and Sunday, January 26, we invite you to join us for an exclusive experience in our cellar. Each seated tasting will be limited to eight guests and will feature a flight of six wines from Drouhin France and Oregon, alongside a selection of paired cheeses and charcuterie.



January 25th & 26th | 10 AM

Members $76 - Non-Members $95

2017 Domaine Drouhin Chardonnay Arthur

2016 Joseph Drouhin Rully Blanc Premier Cru

2016 Domaine Drouhin Pinot Noir Laurène

2015 Joseph Drouhin Gevrey Chambertin

2016 Domaine Drouhin Pinot Noir Louise Cuvée (Magnum)

2011 Joseph Drouhin Chambertin-Clos de Bèze Grand Cru



January 25th & 26th | 12 PM & 2PM

Members $52 - Non-Members $65

2017 Domaine Drouhin Chardonnay Arthur

2016 Joseph Drouhin Rully Blanc Premier Cru

2016 Domaine Drouhin Dundee Hills Pinot Noir

2015 Joseph Drouhin Gevrey Chambertin

2016 Domaine Drouhin Pinot Noir Laurène

2016 Joseph Drouhin Beaune Champimonts Premier Cru

