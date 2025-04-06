Sacré Coeur Library PN Vertical Tasting

Join us on Sunday, April 6th from 1pm to 3pm Pacific Time as we celebrate Earth Month with proprietor/winemaker Scott Neal and special guests Jared Lloyd, accompanied by his flock of grazing sheep (they’re SO DARN cute!) and Revino reusable wine bottles.



Adding to our years long efforts to support and sustain regenerative farming practices, this year we are adding grazing sheep to our vineyard practices. Jared fences off sections of the vineyard and allows the sheep to graze, providing natural grass and weed control, with the added benefit of organic fertilizer! After some time in the vineyard, you will return to the Tasting Room and enjoy a sit-down, guided tasting lead by winemaker Scott Neal. Scott will taste us through a 4-wine flight of Coeur de Terre estate wines including 2014 Sacré Coeur Pinot Noir, 2015 Sacré Coeur Pinot Noir, 2016 Sacré Coeur Pinot Noir, and the newly released (in a reusable bottle) 2023 Héritage Reserve Pinot Noir.

Fee: $40, complimentary for club members