 Calendar Home
Location:Coeur de Terre Vineyard
Map:21000 SW Eagle Point Rd, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
Phone: 5038834111
Email:jim@cdtvineyard.com
Website:https://cdtvineyard.com/event/celebrate-earth-month-regenerative-farming-with-sheep/
All Dates:Apr 6, 2025 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Sacré Coeur Library PN Vertical Tasting

Join us on Sunday, April 6th from 1pm to 3pm Pacific Time as we celebrate Earth Month with proprietor/winemaker Scott Neal and special guests Jared Lloyd, accompanied by his flock of grazing sheep (they’re SO DARN cute!) and Revino reusable wine bottles.

Adding to our years long efforts to support and sustain regenerative farming practices, this year we are adding grazing sheep to our vineyard practices. Jared fences off sections of the vineyard and allows the sheep to graze, providing natural grass and weed control, with the added benefit of organic fertilizer! After some time in the vineyard, you will return to the Tasting Room and enjoy a sit-down, guided tasting lead by winemaker Scott Neal. Scott will taste us through a 4-wine flight of Coeur de Terre estate wines including 2014 Sacré Coeur Pinot Noir, 2015 Sacré Coeur Pinot Noir, 2016 Sacré Coeur Pinot Noir, and the newly released (in a reusable bottle) 2023 Héritage Reserve Pinot Noir.

 

Fee: $40, complimentary for club members

Club Pick-up, Seminar, Sacré Coeur Library Vertical Tasting (In-person and Virtual)

Coeur de Terre Vineyard
Coeur de Terre Vineyard 21000 21000 SW Eagle Point Rd, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
April (2025)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30      


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable