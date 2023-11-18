 Calendar Home
Location:Youngberg Hill Winery
Map:10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5034722727
Email:molly@youngberghill.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/youngberghill/event/435985/drag-o-ween-brunch-2023
All Dates:Nov 18, 2023 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

S'mores and Pours

🍂 Embrace the November Chill at Youngberg Hill Winery! 🍂

As 2023's harvest ends and the process of making what is expected to be a beautiful vintage, we look forward to taking a well-deserved break on Saturday, November 18, 2023, starting at 11 a.m. in our event center to enjoy S'mores, wine, and music.

🔥 S'mores + Charcuterie = S'morecuterie 🔥
Elevate your s'mores game with a charcuterie twist! A sumptuous spread of chocolates, marshmallows, and various delectable grahams await you. Create your masterpiece and relish the blissful marriage of sweet and savory.

🍷 Wine Tasting Extravaganza 🍷
Embark on a journey of flavor and refinement with our expertly curated wine selection. Discover the perfect pour to suit your palate, from crisp whites to full-bodied Pinot
Noirs. Our experienced wine educators will guide you through a tasting, offer you a glass, or ensure you have a full bottle while providing insights and pairing suggestions.

**Club discount applies at checkout**

 

Fee: $35

