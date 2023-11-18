|Location:
|Youngberg Hill Winery
|10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
|5034722727
|molly@youngberghill.com
|http://https://www.exploretock.com/youngberghill/event/435985/drag-o-ween-brunch-2023
S'mores and Pours
🍂 Embrace the November Chill at Youngberg Hill Winery! 🍂
As 2023's harvest ends and the process of making what is expected to be a beautiful vintage, we look forward to taking a well-deserved break on Saturday, November 18, 2023, starting at 11 a.m. in our event center to enjoy S'mores, wine, and music.
🔥 S'mores + Charcuterie = S'morecuterie 🔥
Elevate your s'mores game with a charcuterie twist! A sumptuous spread of chocolates, marshmallows, and various delectable grahams await you. Create your masterpiece and relish the blissful marriage of sweet and savory.
🍷 Wine Tasting Extravaganza 🍷
Embark on a journey of flavor and refinement with our expertly curated wine selection. Discover the perfect pour to suit your palate, from crisp whites to full-bodied Pinot
Noirs. Our experienced wine educators will guide you through a tasting, offer you a glass, or ensure you have a full bottle while providing insights and pairing suggestions.
**Club discount applies at checkout**
Fee: $35