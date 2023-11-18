S'mores and Pours

🍂 Embrace the November Chill at Youngberg Hill Winery! 🍂



As 2023's harvest ends and the process of making what is expected to be a beautiful vintage, we look forward to taking a well-deserved break on Saturday, November 18, 2023, starting at 11 a.m. in our event center to enjoy S'mores, wine, and music.



🔥 S'mores + Charcuterie = S'morecuterie 🔥

Elevate your s'mores game with a charcuterie twist! A sumptuous spread of chocolates, marshmallows, and various delectable grahams await you. Create your masterpiece and relish the blissful marriage of sweet and savory.



🍷 Wine Tasting Extravaganza 🍷

Embark on a journey of flavor and refinement with our expertly curated wine selection. Discover the perfect pour to suit your palate, from crisp whites to full-bodied Pinot

Noirs. Our experienced wine educators will guide you through a tasting, offer you a glass, or ensure you have a full bottle while providing insights and pairing suggestions.



**Club discount applies at checkout**

Fee: $35