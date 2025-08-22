|Location:
|Illahe Vineyards & Winery
|Map:
|3275 Ballard Road, Dallas, Oregon 97338
|Phone:
|503-831-1248
|Email:
|kyle@illahevineyards.com
|Website:
|http://www.illahevineyards.com
|All Dates:
Runaway Kitchen Food Truck Night
We're excited to welcome our friends at Runaway Kitchen back this summer! They'll be serving up their famous, award-winning smash burgers, made with house-ground beef and scratch-made sauce.
Treat yourself to a mouthwatering smash burger paired with your favorite wine, whether you're relaxing in our tasting room or enjoying the sunshine on our patio.
Please note: Glass and bottle service will only be available during the event.
