Location:Illahe Vineyards & Winery
Map:3275 Ballard Road, Dallas, Oregon 97338
Phone: 503-831-1248
Email:kyle@illahevineyards.com
Website:http://www.illahevineyards.com
All Dates:Aug 22, 2025 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Runaway Kitchen Food Truck Night

We're excited to welcome our friends at Runaway Kitchen back this summer! They'll be serving up their famous, award-winning smash burgers, made with house-ground beef and scratch-made sauce.

Treat yourself to a mouthwatering smash burger paired with your favorite wine, whether you're relaxing in our tasting room or enjoying the sunshine on our patio.

Please note: Glass and bottle service will only be available during the event.

Illahe Vineyards & Winery
