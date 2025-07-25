Runaway Kitchen Food Truck Night

We're excited to welcome our friends at Runaway Kitchen back this summer! They'll be serving up their famous, award-winning smash burgers, made with house-ground beef and scratch-made sauce.



Treat yourself to a mouthwatering smash burger paired with your favorite wine, whether you're relaxing in our tasting room or enjoying the sunshine on our patio.



Please note: Glass and bottle service will only be available during the event.