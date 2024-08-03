 Calendar Home
Location:Left Coast Estate
Map:4225 N. Pacific Hwy W, Rickreall, OR 97371
Phone: 503-831-4916
Email:jason@leftcoastwine.com
Website:https://leftcoastwine.com/events/2024/8/3/run-for-the-oaks
All Dates:Aug 3, 2024 8:30 am - 12:00 pm

Run for the Oaks

Be a part of the Oak Savanna Restoration Project at Left Coast Estate by participating in the 9th annual Run for the Oaks! Left Coast Estate is located on the ancestral lands of the Grand Ronde, Siletz, Yamhill, and Kalapuya peoples. The race options include: 5k walk, 5k run and a 10k run. The course will predominantly be on rolling gravel roads, off-road trail and paved road segments.

Picture a run or a leisurely stroll through some of the most beautiful estate vineyards and old growth oak savannas in Oregon Wine Country. You will be cooled by the morning breezes of the Van Duzer Corridor, across a flowering landscape, and your participation celebrated with Left Coast's award winning wines. All race proceeds, food and wine sales the day of the event will be dedicated to conservation and restoration efforts on Left Coast’s 100 acres of old growth oak forest.

 

Fee: $65

