Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd., Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:http://https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product/The-Roundhouse-Band-May
All Dates:May 10, 2024 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

RoundHouse Band

RoundHouse Band
Music from a variety of genres featuring their signature bluegrass instrumentation

Date: Friday, May 10, 2024
Time: 6pm – 9pm
Cost: $10 per person (this is a 21 and up event only)
At the Door: $15 (after 4pm on concert date)
Westside Pizza House food truck will be here serving their pizzas and outside food is also welcome
This is an Indoor Concert

 

Fee: $10.00

Friday Night Live Indoor Concert Series

Oak Knoll Winery
Oak Knoll Winery 29700 29700 SW Burkhalter Rd., Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
