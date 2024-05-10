|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|Map:
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd., Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
|Phone:
|5036488198
|Email:
|info@oakknollwinery.com
|Website:
|http://https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product/The-Roundhouse-Band-May
|All Dates:
RoundHouse Band
Music from a variety of genres featuring their signature bluegrass instrumentation
Date: Friday, May 10, 2024
Time: 6pm – 9pm
Cost: $10 per person (this is a 21 and up event only)
At the Door: $15 (after 4pm on concert date)
Westside Pizza House food truck will be here serving their pizzas and outside food is also welcome
This is an Indoor Concert
Fee: $10.00
Friday Night Live Indoor Concert Series